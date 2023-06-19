Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .163 with six doubles and 11 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (44.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.170
|AVG
|.156
|.224
|OBP
|.278
|.208
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|19/4
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
