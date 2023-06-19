The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .163 with six doubles and 11 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (44.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.170 AVG .156
.224 OBP .278
.208 SLG .244
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
19/4 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
