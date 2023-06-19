The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .163 with six doubles and 11 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (44.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 34 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Stallings has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 .170 AVG .156 .224 OBP .278 .208 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 19/4 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings