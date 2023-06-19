Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Joey Wendle (hitting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .245.
- Wendle has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.314
|OBP
|.291
|.396
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (7-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
