On Monday, Joey Wendle (hitting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .245.

Wendle has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in five games this season (15.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .271 AVG .220 .314 OBP .291 .396 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings