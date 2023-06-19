On Monday, Jon Berti (coming off going 3-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

José Berríos

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .268 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 57 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven home a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

He has scored in 18 of 57 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 33 .273 AVG .265 .305 OBP .320 .325 SLG .350 3 XBH 6 0 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

