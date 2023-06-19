Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jon Berti (coming off going 3-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .268 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 57 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven home a run in nine games this season (15.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 of 57 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.305
|OBP
|.320
|.325
|SLG
|.350
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
