The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.578 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 212 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (64) this season while batting .260 with 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.

Soler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last outings.

Soler has gotten a hit in 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this season (35.3%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (45.6%), including eight multi-run games (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .225 AVG .289 .312 OBP .407 .477 SLG .615 14 XBH 18 7 HR 13 16 RBI 26 32/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings