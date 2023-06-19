Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.578 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 212 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (64) this season while batting .260 with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is eighth in slugging.
- Soler will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last outings.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this season (35.3%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (45.6%), including eight multi-run games (11.8%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.225
|AVG
|.289
|.312
|OBP
|.407
|.477
|SLG
|.615
|14
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|13
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (7-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
