Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.440), slugging percentage (.480) and OPS (.920) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 80.3% of his games this year (53 of 66), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (43.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this year (33.3%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .413 AVG .364 .447 OBP .434 .488 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 19 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings