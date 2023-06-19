Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on June 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.440), slugging percentage (.480) and OPS (.920) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- In 80.3% of his games this year (53 of 66), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (43.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 66 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this year (33.3%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.413
|AVG
|.364
|.447
|OBP
|.434
|.488
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|14
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.