Monday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (41-31) against the Toronto Blue Jays (39-34) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 3.12 ERA).

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (289 total, four per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule