The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins will play on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jorge Soler among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Marlins are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-165). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -165 +140 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Marlins games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (51.4%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 71 chances.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-13 20-18 19-15 21-16 31-22 9-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.