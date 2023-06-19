How to Watch the Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield will square off against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 68 home runs.
- Miami is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored 289 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.292 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Hoeing heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing two innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.
- Hoeing has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 1.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|George Kirby
|6/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Castillo
|6/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Trevor Williams
|6/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
|6/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Patrick Corbin
|6/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|José Berríos
|6/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kevin Gausman
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|-
