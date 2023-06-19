The Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield will square off against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 68 home runs.

Miami is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 289 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.292 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Hoeing heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing two innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing two hits.

Hoeing has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 1.6 frames when he pitches.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Mariners L 9-3 Away Edward Cabrera George Kirby 6/14/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals W 6-5 Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals W 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Edward Cabrera -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.