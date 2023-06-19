On Monday, June 19 at 6:40 PM ET, Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-34) visit Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (41-31) in the series opener at LoanDepot park.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Marlins have +135 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this contest.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (7-4, 3.28 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 3.12 ERA)

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 46 times and won 26, or 56.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 13-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 19 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Wendle 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+225) Bryan De La Cruz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th

