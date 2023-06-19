Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bo Bichette, Luis Arraez and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 97 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .388/.440/.480 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 64 hits with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.366/.553 slash line on the year.

Soler brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, nine walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (7-4) for his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jun. 14 7.2 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Astros Jun. 8 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 at Mets Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 6 3 at Twins May. 28 5.2 4 0 0 5 5 at Rays May. 23 7.0 5 1 1 5 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 97 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .312/.344/.505 on the year.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with five doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 77 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .283/.355/.434 so far this year.

Guerrero heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two walks and an RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

