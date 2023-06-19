Marlins vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 19
The Toronto Blue Jays (39-34) visit the Miami Marlins (41-31) to start a three-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Blue Jays are on the back of a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Marlins a series win over the Nationals.
The probable starters are Jose Berrios (7-4) for the Blue Jays and Bryan Hoeing (1-1) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (7-4, 3.28 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 3.12 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed two innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .263 against him this season. He has a 3.12 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 16 appearances.
- Hoeing has one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- In 11 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- Berrios (7-4) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.165 in 14 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.
