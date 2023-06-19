The Toronto Blue Jays (39-34) visit the Miami Marlins (41-31) to start a three-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Monday. The Blue Jays are on the back of a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Marlins a series win over the Nationals.

The probable starters are Jose Berrios (7-4) for the Blue Jays and Bryan Hoeing (1-1) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (7-4, 3.28 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 3.12 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed two innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .263 against him this season. He has a 3.12 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 16 appearances.

Hoeing has one start this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In 11 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (7-4) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.165 in 14 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.165 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th.

