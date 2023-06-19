The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

José Berríos TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.

Fortes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), including eight multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 14 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 26 .276 AVG .221 .333 OBP .261 .328 SLG .349 1 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 6/5 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

