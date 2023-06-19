Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.
- Fortes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), including eight multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|.276
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.328
|SLG
|.349
|1
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|6/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (7-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.28), 31st in WHIP (1.165), and 45th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
