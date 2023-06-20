On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 42 of 67 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this year (35.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .316 AVG .234 .354 OBP .295 .479 SLG .369 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 20 RBI 20 33/8 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings