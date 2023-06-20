Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 42 of 67 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this year (35.8%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.316
|AVG
|.234
|.354
|OBP
|.295
|.479
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
