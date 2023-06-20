Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .231 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had an RBI in 18 games this season (34.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.253
|AVG
|.212
|.277
|OBP
|.259
|.374
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|26/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
