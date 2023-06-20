On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .231 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 63.5% of his games this season (33 of 52), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had an RBI in 18 games this season (34.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .253 AVG .212 .277 OBP .259 .374 SLG .413 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 26/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

