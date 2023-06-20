The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.4% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (14.9%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 16 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .240 AVG .239 .333 OBP .316 .420 SLG .282 7 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 6 16/5 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings