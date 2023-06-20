Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Blue Jays
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .240 with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (14.9%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 16 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.316
|.420
|SLG
|.282
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.