Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last games.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven home a run in 10 games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.296
|AVG
|.265
|.326
|OBP
|.320
|.358
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
