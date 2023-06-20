Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .278 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last games.

Berti has recorded a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven home a run in 10 games this year (17.2%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.

In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .296 AVG .265 .326 OBP .320 .358 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings