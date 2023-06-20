The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.565 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (65) this season while batting .260 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is sixth in slugging.

Soler will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 with two homers during his last games.

In 60.9% of his 69 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 25 games this season (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .226 AVG .289 .308 OBP .407 .496 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 32/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings