Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 5-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.490) and OPS (.941) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- In 80.6% of his 67 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.437
|AVG
|.364
|.467
|OBP
|.434
|.508
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|14
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (6-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.31 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.