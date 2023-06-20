The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 5-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.490) and OPS (.941) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

In 80.6% of his 67 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 67 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (38.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .437 AVG .364 .467 OBP .434 .508 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 21 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings