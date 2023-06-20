Tuesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (42-31) going head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays (39-35) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (4-1) against the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (6-2).

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 19-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule