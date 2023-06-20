The Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -105. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 20-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 69% of those games).

Miami has a 20-9 record (winning 69% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 72 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-35-4).

The Marlins have put together a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-13 20-18 19-15 22-16 32-22 9-9

