Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 69 total home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (300 total).

The Marlins rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Marlins' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami's 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.285).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Perez has one quality start under his belt this season.

Perez is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Eury Pérez Luis Castillo 6/16/2023 Nationals W 6-5 Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals W 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo

