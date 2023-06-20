Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (42-31) on Tuesday, June 20, when they square off against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-35) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Blue Jays have +100 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (6-2, 4.31 ERA)

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 20, or 69%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 19-9 (67.9%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 10, or 45.5%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 0-3.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+195) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Jon Berti 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.