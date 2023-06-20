You can wager on player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Bo Bichette and other players on the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 102 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .400/.450/.490 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .260/.363/.560 slash line so far this season.

Soler brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .387 with a double, four home runs, 13 walks and nine RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 99 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .314/.345/.505 on the year.

Bichette will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with five doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .279/.350/.428 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

