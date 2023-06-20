The Miami Marlins (42-31) host the Toronto Blue Jays (39-35) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Luis Arraez has an average of .400 (first in league) for the Marlins, and Bo Bichette ranks sixth at .314 for the Blue Jays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (4-1) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) will take the ball for the Blue Jays.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (6-2, 4.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 20-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.086.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Perez will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.

Kikuchi is looking to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Kikuchi will look to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

