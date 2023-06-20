The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

In 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 45), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (31.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .271 AVG .221 .328 OBP .261 .322 SLG .349 1 XBH 5 1 HR 3 8 RBI 7 6/5 K/BB 25/5 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings