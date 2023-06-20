Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- In 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 45), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (31.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.221
|.328
|OBP
|.261
|.322
|SLG
|.349
|1
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|6/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
