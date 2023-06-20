Yuli Gurriel -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .266.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in three games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this season.

In 16 games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .205 AVG .313 .263 OBP .368 .288 SLG .469 5 XBH 7 0 HR 3 3 RBI 11 10/5 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings