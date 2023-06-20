Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .266.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 14 games this season.
- In 16 games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.205
|AVG
|.313
|.263
|OBP
|.368
|.288
|SLG
|.469
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (6-2 with a 4.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
