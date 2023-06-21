Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.191 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 43 of 68 games this season (63.2%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (27.9%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 24 games this season (35.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 68 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.322
|AVG
|.234
|.359
|OBP
|.295
|.488
|SLG
|.369
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|34/8
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among pitchers who qualify.
