On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.191 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 43 of 68 games this season (63.2%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (27.9%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 24 games this season (35.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 68 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .322 AVG .234 .359 OBP .295 .488 SLG .369 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 20 RBI 20 34/8 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

