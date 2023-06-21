Currently the Miami Dolphins have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Dolphins picked up six wins at home last year and three on the road.

As the underdog, Miami had only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Jalen Ramsey posted four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +5000 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +800 5 October 8 Giants - +5000 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +5000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 11 November 19 Raiders - +6600 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +6600 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +1600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1400 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of June 21 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.