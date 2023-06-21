On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • In 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%) Cooper has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 14 games this season (26.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 29
.245 AVG .212
.268 OBP .259
.362 SLG .413
6 XBH 9
2 HR 6
11 RBI 17
27/2 K/BB 38/7
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Gausman (6-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
