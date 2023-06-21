Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%) Cooper has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (26.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.212
|.268
|OBP
|.259
|.362
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|27/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (6-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
