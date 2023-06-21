On Wednesday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%) Cooper has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (26.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .245 AVG .212 .268 OBP .259 .362 SLG .413 6 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 27/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings