On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .168 with six doubles and 13 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 16 games this season (45.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 35 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .179 AVG .156 .254 OBP .278 .214 SLG .244 2 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 20/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings