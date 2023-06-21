Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (hitting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .168 with six doubles and 13 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 16 games this season (45.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 35 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.179
|AVG
|.156
|.254
|OBP
|.278
|.214
|SLG
|.244
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|20/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gausman (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among pitchers who qualify.
