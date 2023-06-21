Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- In 60.0% of his 35 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In six games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.278
|AVG
|.220
|.316
|OBP
|.291
|.389
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8).
