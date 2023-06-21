After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 35 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • In six games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.278 AVG .220
.316 OBP .291
.389 SLG .380
5 XBH 5
0 HR 1
2 RBI 5
14/2 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8).
