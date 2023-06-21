After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

In 60.0% of his 35 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In six games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .278 AVG .220 .316 OBP .291 .389 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 2 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings