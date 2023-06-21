Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.
  • In 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%) Berti has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
  • In 59 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 16.9% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1%.
  • In 32.2% of his games this season (19 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 33
.286 AVG .265
.315 OBP .320
.345 SLG .350
4 XBH 6
0 HR 2
7 RBI 6
17/4 K/BB 29/10
2 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman (6-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.