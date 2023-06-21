Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.

In 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%) Berti has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

In 59 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 16.9% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1%.

In 32.2% of his games this season (19 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .286 AVG .265 .315 OBP .320 .345 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

