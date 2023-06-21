Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .274.
- In 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%) Berti has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- In 59 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 16.9% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1%.
- In 32.2% of his games this season (19 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.265
|.315
|OBP
|.320
|.345
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (6-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
