Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .781 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 65 hits, batting .256 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 25.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 25 games this year (35.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .218 AVG .289 .299 OBP .407 .479 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 33/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings