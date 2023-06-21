Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .781 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 65 hits, batting .256 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 25.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 25 games this year (35.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.218
|AVG
|.289
|.299
|OBP
|.407
|.479
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|33/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
