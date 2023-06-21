Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Blue Jays - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Blue Jays
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Odds
|Marlins vs Blue Jays Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.448), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.934) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .571 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 80.9% of his games this year (55 of 68), with more than one hit 30 times (44.1%).
- In 68 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 33.8% of his games this season, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.431
|AVG
|.364
|.461
|OBP
|.434
|.500
|SLG
|.473
|9
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|14
|4/8
|K/BB
|11/13
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.