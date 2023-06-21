Luis Arraez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.448), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.934) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
  • Arraez is batting .571 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 80.9% of his games this year (55 of 68), with more than one hit 30 times (44.1%).
  • In 68 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In 33.8% of his games this season, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 33
.431 AVG .364
.461 OBP .434
.500 SLG .473
9 XBH 9
0 HR 2
21 RBI 14
4/8 K/BB 11/13
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
