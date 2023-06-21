Luis Arraez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.448), slugging percentage (.486) and OPS (.934) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .571 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 80.9% of his games this year (55 of 68), with more than one hit 30 times (44.1%).

In 68 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .431 AVG .364 .461 OBP .434 .500 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 21 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

