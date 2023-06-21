Wednesday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (42-32) against the Toronto Blue Jays (40-35) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 12:10 PM ET on June 21.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (6-3) for the Blue Jays and Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Marlins matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have won in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a win-loss record of 12-10 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (300 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

