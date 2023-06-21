Bo Bichette and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins, who meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 12:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +110 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -135 +110 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (52.6%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 12-10 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of its 73 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-14 20-18 19-15 22-17 32-22 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.