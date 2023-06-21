Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Miami has scored 300 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Miami has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

He has four quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Nationals W 6-5 Away Sandy Alcantara Trevor Williams 6/17/2023 Nationals W 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock

