How to Watch the Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Miami has scored 300 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Miami has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Friday.
- He has four quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Trevor Williams
|6/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
|6/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Patrick Corbin
|6/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-0
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|José Berríos
|6/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-0
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kevin Gausman
|6/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
|6/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Luis Ortiz
|6/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|6/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Garrett Whitlock
