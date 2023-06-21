Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (40-35) will square off with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (42-32) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+110). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (6-3, 3.01 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Marlins and Blue Jays matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 26 out of the 47 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Toronto has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.