Bo Bichette and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Miami Marlins play at LoanDepot park on Wednesday (first pitch at 12:10 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .398/.448/.486 so far this year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.358/.551 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (6-3) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 16th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Gausman has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 25th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4 vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2 at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 16 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 14 walks and 46 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .313/.344/.502 so far this season.

Bichette has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with five doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 78 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .279/.349/.429 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 17 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

