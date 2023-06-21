The Toronto Blue Jays (40-35) and Miami Marlins (42-32) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 12:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (6-3) for the Blue Jays and Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (6-3, 3.01 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.08 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.08, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.

Alcantara heads into this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Alcantara will try to continue a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (6-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.01 and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 15 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 15 starts this season.

Gausman has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.

