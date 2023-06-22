Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 89th in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (15.9%).

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .320 AVG .234 .356 OBP .295 .480 SLG .369 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 20 RBI 20 35/8 K/BB 39/13 0 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings