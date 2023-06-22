Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 15 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 92nd and he is 89th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.6%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (15.9%).
- He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.320
|AVG
|.234
|.356
|OBP
|.295
|.480
|SLG
|.369
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|35/8
|K/BB
|39/13
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.152), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.