Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .228.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 34 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (19 of 54), with two or more RBI nine times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 games this season (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.212
|.267
|OBP
|.259
|.367
|SLG
|.413
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|30/2
|K/BB
|38/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
