On Thursday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .228.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 34 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (19 of 54), with two or more RBI nine times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .245 AVG .212 .267 OBP .259 .367 SLG .413 7 XBH 9 2 HR 6 13 RBI 17 30/2 K/BB 38/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings