On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in six games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .276 AVG .220 .311 OBP .291 .379 SLG .380 5 XBH 5 0 HR 1 2 RBI 5 15/2 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings