Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .250 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in six games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.276
|AVG
|.220
|.311
|OBP
|.291
|.379
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|15/2
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
