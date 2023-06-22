Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).
- In 59 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 10 games this year (16.9%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.265
|.315
|OBP
|.320
|.345
|SLG
|.350
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/4
|K/BB
|29/10
|2
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 73 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.