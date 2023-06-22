Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).

In 59 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 10 games this year (16.9%), Berti has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 19 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .286 AVG .265 .315 OBP .320 .345 SLG .350 4 XBH 6 0 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/4 K/BB 29/10 2 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings