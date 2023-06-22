Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Pirates - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 65 hits, batting .252 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.
- In 25.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (16.9%).
- He has scored in 32 games this year (45.1%), including eight multi-run games (11.3%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.211
|AVG
|.289
|.290
|OBP
|.407
|.463
|SLG
|.615
|15
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|26
|33/13
|K/BB
|37/24
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 28th, 1.152 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
