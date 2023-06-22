The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 65 hits, batting .252 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 71 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.

In 25.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (16.9%).

He has scored in 32 games this year (45.1%), including eight multi-run games (11.3%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .211 AVG .289 .290 OBP .407 .463 SLG .615 15 XBH 18 8 HR 13 19 RBI 26 33/13 K/BB 37/24 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings