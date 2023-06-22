On Thursday, Luis Arraez (.386 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .932, fueled by an OBP of .447 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .609 with one homer.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.2% of his games this season (56 of 69), with more than one hit 31 times (44.9%).

In 69 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .430 AVG .364 .459 OBP .434 .496 SLG .473 9 XBH 9 0 HR 2 21 RBI 14 4/8 K/BB 11/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings