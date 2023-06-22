Thursday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (42-33) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 22.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (3-2) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (8-3).

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

  • In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
  • The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Miami is 15-1 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
  • Miami has scored 303 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 @ Nationals W 5-2 Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
June 18 @ Nationals W 4-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Patrick Corbin
June 19 Blue Jays W 11-0 Bryan Hoeing vs José Berríos
June 20 Blue Jays L 2-0 Eury Pérez vs Yusei Kikuchi
June 21 Blue Jays L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Kevin Gausman
June 22 Pirates - Braxton Garrett vs Mitch Keller
June 23 Pirates - Jesús Luzardo vs Luis Ortiz
June 24 Pirates - Bryan Hoeing vs Osvaldo Bido
June 25 Pirates - Eury Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
June 27 @ Red Sox - Sandy Alcantara vs Garrett Whitlock
June 28 @ Red Sox - Braxton Garrett vs TBA

