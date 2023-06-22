Braxton Garrett will start for the Miami Marlins on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 69 total home runs.

Miami is 20th in baseball, slugging .394.

The Marlins rank eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (303 total).

The Marlins are 14th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Miami has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.282).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Garrett is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Garrett will look to continue a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Nationals W 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates - Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett -

