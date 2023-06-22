In the series opener on Thursday, June 22, Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Miami Marlins (42-33) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39), who will answer with Mitch Keller. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 10-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (90.9% winning percentage).

Miami has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 40.7%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+185) Jon Berti 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+220) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th

