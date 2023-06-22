Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez and others when the Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (3-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Braxton Garrett's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 105 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .398/.447/.485 on the season.

Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .609 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .252/.353/.543 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.385/.425 on the year.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.